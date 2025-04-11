Title: A Step Towards Modernity: Yaoundé Introduces New Public Toilets to Combat Sanitation Crisis

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | One of the most pressing issues in Cameroon’s capital city, Yaoundé, has long been the alarming scarcity of public toilets. This deficit has had widespread consequences, pushing residents to resort to unsanitary alternatives such as open defecation and urination in public spaces—around water pools, building walls, near police stations, and even inside street gutters.

This reality has raised serious public health concerns and posed a challenge to the city’s image and urban development. For decades, the absence of accessible sanitation facilities has forced many to use makeshift options, while crude messages such as “Do not urinate here” written on walls have failed to serve as effective deterrents.

There is, therefore, an urgent need to address this issue—not just in Yaoundé, but across all Cameroonian cities. The solution must go beyond outdated warnings and embrace modern, sustainable infrastructure.

In an encouraging development, the city of Yaoundé has taken a significant step in this direction. On April 11, new public toilets described as “ultra-modern” by the urban community were officially opened for public use. The inauguration was marked by a celebratory atmosphere, led by the mayor of Yaoundé, Luc Messi Atangana, alongside the prefect of Mfoundi.

These new facilities represent more than just physical structures; they symbolize a move toward modernization, dignity, and a cleaner urban environment. They offer a practical solution to a long-standing problem and stand as a testament to the city’s commitment to improving public health and sanitation.

As these new public toilets begin to serve the people of Yaoundé, there is hope that similar initiatives will soon be extended to other cities throughout Cameroon. Ending the reliance on informal and unhygienic practices is essential for the well-being of residents and for the sustainable development of the nation’s urban centers.