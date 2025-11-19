U.S. and Cameroon Agree to Deepen Security and Development Cooperation

CameroonOnline.ORG | U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone with Cameroonian President Paul Biya on 17 November 2025, offering congratulations on Biya’s recent inauguration and reaffirming Washington’s interest in strengthening ties with Yaoundé.

According to the U.S. readout, both leaders discussed shared priorities that include enhanced security cooperation, regional stability, and economic development. The United States praised Cameroon’s role as a partner in counter-terrorism efforts across Central Africa.

The call followed Cameroon’s recent presidential election and signaled continued diplomatic engagement between the two governments. Observers note that the focus on security and economic collaboration reflects broader U.S. strategic interests in the Gulf of Guinea region.

Both sides are expected to explore expanded private-sector investment, development support, and regional peace initiatives as part of their ongoing partnership.