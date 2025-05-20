Cameroon Takes Bold Step Toward Energy Independence with Kikot Hydroelectric Project

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Republic of Cameroon has officially launched a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting its energy production capabilities and supporting long-term national development. A recent presidential decree has classified 527.93 hectares of land in the Nyanon Subdivision, Sanaga-Maritime Division, Littoral Region, as part of the public artificial domain. This land is designated for the construction of the Kikot Hydroelectric Dam and its associated infrastructure on the Sanaga River.

This strategic decision, enshrined in Decree No. 2025/205 of April 2025, marks a significant milestone in Cameroon’s efforts to expand its renewable energy portfolio and ensure energy security for its population and industries.

Background and Legal Framework

The decree was issued in accordance with several key legislative instruments, including:

The Constitution of Cameroon

Ordinance No. 74/1 of July 6, 1974, concerning land tenure

Ordinance No. 74/2 of the same date, addressing domain regulation

Law No. 85/09 of July 6, 1985, governing expropriation for public utility and compensation processes

These legal provisions ensure that the expropriation and classification of land for public use are carried out transparently and with due consideration for affected communities.

Project Scope and Impact

The Kikot hydroelectric project is poised to become one of the country’s cornerstone energy initiatives. The planned dam on the Sanaga River will not only generate electricity but also catalyze economic activities and improve infrastructure in the Littoral Region.

The decree includes provisions for compensating individuals whose properties are affected by the project, underlining the government’s commitment to equitable treatment and social responsibility. This approach aligns with global best practices in infrastructure development, particularly in sensitive areas like hydroelectric construction.

Coordinates and Land Details

The land involved has been precisely demarcated with cadastral coordinates provided in the decree. This level of detail underscores the government’s meticulous planning and its intention to minimize disputes and ambiguities related to land use.