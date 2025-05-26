Cameroon to Play June Friendlies in Marrakech Without Key Stars

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Uganda and Equatorial Guinea in international friendlies during the June 2025 FIFA window, with both matches set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco:

Cameroon vs Uganda – 6 June 2025

Cameroon vs Equatorial Guinea – 9 June 2025

Head coach Marc Brys has opted for a bold shake-up, leaving out regulars such as André Onana, Bryan Mbeumo, and Zambo Anguissa. In their place, a new generation steps up, including local league talents Serge Daura, Florent Batoum, and Boris Mfoumou.

Veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar will lead a youthful squad as Brys uses these matches to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Location for both matches:

Marrakech, Morocco

Here is the full list of players called up for Cameroon’s June 2025 friendlies, organized by position:

Goalkeepers

Simon Ngapandouetnbu

Simon Omossola

Devis Epassy

Defenders

Yvan Dibango

Darlin Yongwa

Mahamadou Nagida

James Ndjeungoue

James Eto’o

Guy-Marcelin Kilama

Faï Collins

Flavien Boyomo

Junior Tchamadeu

Jean-Charles Castelletto

Midfielders

Martin Atemengue

Arthur Avom

Olivier Kemen

Boris Enow

Wilitty Younoussa

Danny Namaso

Forwards / Attackers

Patrick Soko

Serge Daura

Boris Mfoumou

Vincent Aboubakar

Florent Batoum

Ignatius Ganago

Head Coach: Marc Brys

These players will represent Cameroon in the upcoming friendly matches in Marrakech.