Cameroon to Play June Friendlies in Marrakech Without Key Stars

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Uganda and Equatorial Guinea in international friendlies during the June 2025 FIFA window, with both matches set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco:
Cameroon vs Uganda – 6 June 2025
Cameroon vs Equatorial Guinea – 9 June 2025
Head coach Marc Brys has opted for a bold shake-up, leaving out regulars such as André Onana, Bryan Mbeumo, and Zambo Anguissa. In their place, a new generation steps up, including local league talents Serge Daura, Florent Batoum, and Boris Mfoumou.
Veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar will lead a youthful squad as Brys uses these matches to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Location for both matches:
Marrakech, Morocco
Here is the full list of players called up for Cameroon’s June 2025 friendlies, organized by position:
Goalkeepers
- Simon Ngapandouetnbu
- Simon Omossola
- Devis Epassy
Defenders
- Yvan Dibango
- Darlin Yongwa
- Mahamadou Nagida
- James Ndjeungoue
- James Eto’o
- Guy-Marcelin Kilama
- Faï Collins
- Flavien Boyomo
- Junior Tchamadeu
- Jean-Charles Castelletto
Midfielders
- Martin Atemengue
- Arthur Avom
- Olivier Kemen
- Boris Enow
- Wilitty Younoussa
- Danny Namaso
Forwards / Attackers
- Patrick Soko
- Serge Daura
- Boris Mfoumou
- Vincent Aboubakar
- Florent Batoum
- Ignatius Ganago
- Head Coach: Marc Brys
These players will represent Cameroon in the upcoming friendly matches in Marrakech.
