Cameroonians demand reparations after Macron admits colonial ‘repression’

August 16, 2025 1 Comment

President Emmanuel Macron has finally acknowledged France’s ‘repressive’ role during Cameroon’s struggle for independence. And Cameroonians now demand reparations despite seeming French reluctance. Brenda Radido reports.

Source: TRT

