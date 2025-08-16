President Emmanuel Macron has finally acknowledged France’s ‘repressive’ role during Cameroon’s struggle for independence. And Cameroonians now demand reparations despite seeming French reluctance. Brenda Radido reports.
Source: TRT
President Emmanuel Macron has finally acknowledged France’s ‘repressive’ role during Cameroon’s struggle for independence. And Cameroonians now demand reparations despite seeming French reluctance. Brenda Radido reports.
Source: TRT
CameroonOnline.ORG | LUANDA (Angola) – Ten years of unbeaten dominance ended in just forty minutes. …
Pingback: Cameroonians demand reparations after Macron admits colonial ‘repression’ – Kamer