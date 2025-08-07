Cameroon’s City Mayors Publicly Back Paul Biya Ahead of October Presidential Election

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Just one day after a group of Sawa traditional chiefs formally declared their allegiance to the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) and to President Paul Biya’s re-election bid, another influential bloc has stepped forward—this time, the country’s city mayors.

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Unity Palace, mayors from across Cameroon met with the president of the strategic committee tasked with coordinating President Biya’s campaign. The meeting was reportedly held at the mayors’ own request. During the audience, they pledged to mobilize grassroots supporters for the leader they describe as the embodiment of “peace and stability.”

While such public endorsements are not unusual in Cameroon’s political climate, the back-to-back timing with the traditional chiefs’ announcement has drawn attention. Both groups—traditional leaders and now elected municipal officials—are deeply rooted in local governance and carry significant influence over community sentiment.

Supporters argue that these endorsements reflect a genuine, nationwide appreciation for Biya’s leadership, particularly his role in maintaining stability in a country facing security and economic challenges. Critics, however, question whether these public declarations stem from independent political will or are part of a long-standing pattern in which prominent figures publicly align with the ruling party before elections.

The scene has a familiar rhythm: well-timed audiences at the Unity Palace, collective statements praising the president, and promises to rally voters. As noted in the recent report on the Sawa traditional chiefs’ endorsement (link here), the debate lingers—are these endorsements sincere commitments, or carefully choreographed political rituals?

With the October 12 presidential election approaching, such endorsements add to a mounting display of unity around Biya, who has been in power since 1982. Whether these gestures will meaningfully influence voter behavior or simply underscore the ruling party’s entrenched dominance remains to be seen.