Cameroon’s Presidential Campaign Intensifies as Issa Tchiroma Draws Massive Crowds and Calls for Change

CameroonOnline.ORG | Douala, Cameroon — October 6, 2025. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Douala on Sunday to welcome opposition leader and presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, whose growing movement has rapidly become a focal point of Cameroon’s heated electoral season. The former minister and head of the Cameroon National Salvation Front (FNSC) addressed a massive rally behind the Omnisports Stadium, marking one of the largest campaign events yet ahead of the October 12 presidential election.

Despite waiting for nearly eight hours under heavy rain, supporters remained steadfast. Many described the rally as a historic show of force. “He is so beloved by the Cameroonian people, and I do not think we have ever seen a crowd like the one today,” said Mohamadou Hadji, one of the attendees. “This is a great testament to the people’s support for Issa Tchiroma Bakary, to whom we promise a 100% victory on October 12.”

A Campaign Fueled by Momentum and Defiance

Arriving in Douala after rallies in the English-speaking cities of Buea and Limbé, Issa Tchiroma was greeted by cheering supporters who lined the streets along his route. From the stage, he appealed directly to incumbent President Paul Biya, urging him to accept the outcome of what he called “the people’s decision.”

“You will call your opponent, who was chosen by the people, to say, ‘Mr. President, I concede defeat. Congratulations, and today you will go down in history,’” Tchiroma declared, prompting loud applause.

The candidate also denounced alleged intimidation from the current administration and warned that “the people will demand victory by any means necessary” if fraud is suspected on election night.





A Movement of Reform and Transition

The Douala rally came just days after a major gathering in Yaoundé’s Tsinga neighborhood on October 3, where thousands turned out under the banner of “hope and change.” During that event, Tchiroma called on the country’s long-serving leadership to “prepare for departure,” asserting that “power will return to the people after the vote.”

At 76, Issa Tchiroma Bakary has positioned himself as the architect of a transitional agenda centered on six key pillars: national reconciliation, a full audit of state institutions, constitutional reform, recognition of dual nationality, greater inclusion of youth and women in governance, and universal access to electricity and the internet.

He has pledged to serve a single term, which he describes as a period of national transition and institutional renewal. His campaign, which began in his home region of Adamaoua and has since expanded across the country, has drawn increasing support from civil society figures and opposition groups. Among those who have publicly joined his movement are Anicet Ekane, president of MANIDEM, and Professor Jean Calvin Aba’a Oyono, a political adviser with the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC).

Calls for Federalism and Dual Nationality

During the October 5 rally in Douala, Tchiroma also announced his commitment to restoring federalism as a form of governance and legalizing dual nationality for Cameroonians abroad. He described both proposals as key to uniting the nation and reconnecting it with its history.

From 1961 to 1972, Cameroon functioned as a federal state before adopting a unitary system through a national referendum. Tchiroma’s call for a return to federalism comes amid ongoing debates about the country’s political structure and tensions in English-speaking regions.

He also promised to revise the 1968 Nationality Code, which currently prohibits dual nationality, calling the law “outdated and unfair.” The issue has gained attention in recent years as many public figures and athletes are known to hold dual citizenship despite the existing ban.

“An Instrument of the People and of God”

Tchiroma’s speeches have mixed political challenge with religious conviction. In Douala, he described himself as “an instrument between the hands of God and the people,” asserting that his mission transcends personal ambition. “It is not Tchiroma who is important,” he told supporters. “The people are tired, and change must come.”

He predicted that the current regime’s “end is near,” claiming that those in power “will have to pack their bags” after the election.

A Critical Election for Cameroon

The October 12 election comes at a pivotal time for Cameroon. President Paul Biya, now 92 years old, has held power for 43 years and is seeking another term. Opposition groups remain divided, with Tchiroma leading one major coalition and Bello Bouba Maïgari another. Despite this fragmentation, analysts say the scale of Tchiroma’s rallies suggests a growing appetite for change among voters.

“The atmosphere is electric,” said Frank Lontsi, a 32-year-old civil engineer who attended the Yaoundé rally. “For many of us, Issa Tchiroma represents a real chance for democratic renewal.”

As the campaign enters its final week, both optimism and tension dominate the national mood. Whether the enthusiasm surrounding Issa Tchiroma Bakary’s movement will translate into electoral victory remains uncertain, but the rallies of recent days have already reshaped the tone of Cameroon’s political landscape.