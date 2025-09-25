Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné: From Cameroonian Star to Russian Citizen

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Sometimes a single official document can transform a life and redefine a career. Such is the case of Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné, who, according to Sputnik Afrique, has officially obtained Russian citizenship.

Since 2017, the Cameroonian forward has been playing for CSKA Moscow. The club welcomed her and has witnessed her rise, watching her flourish on Russian pitches. Her record speaks for itself: two league titles and three Russian Cups, solid proof of her impact on women’s football in the country.

But beyond trophies, this naturalization carries a deeper meaning. Onguéné is no longer just a talented foreign player; she is now recognized as an integral part of the Russian sporting landscape.

Yet her story extends far beyond Moscow. Across Africa, she remains a symbol of excellence. Since 2008, she has proudly worn the Cameroonian jersey. She has won gold at the African Games, as well as silver and bronze medals at the African Women’s Championships. Her international career continues to stand as a tribute to her roots.

This change of nationality raises thought-provoking questions: how does an athlete anchor herself in a new country without ever breaking ties with her homeland? Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné, now Russian on paper, will forever belong to two nations. Her name will shine at the crossroads of Cameroon and Russia.