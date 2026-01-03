“In the Bubble”: Inside the Room for Cameroon’s Pre-Match Media Briefing

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | While South Africa’s Hugo Broos declared “No Mercy” in his presser, the mood in the Cameroonian camp was markedly different: calm, spiritual, and hermetically sealed.

Head Coach David Pagou and defender Samuel Kotto faced the media ahead of the high-stakes AFCON Round of 16 match against South Africa. Despite the Indomitable Lions being labeled the “surprise” of the tournament by their opponent, Pagou insists his team is focused solely on their internal process.

Here are the five key takeaways from the “Tanière” (The Den).

1. The Broos Factor: Respect, Not Pressure

South Africa coach Hugo Broos, who won the 2017 AFCON with Cameroon, had earlier praised Pagou’s side as the surprise package of the group stages. When asked if this praise added pressure, Pagou deflected with humility.

“Hugo Broos is a model for me. It is always a pleasure to challenge him… His encouragement goes straight to our hearts.”

However, Pagou was quick to note that the team remains “in their bubble.” He acknowledged Broos’ tactical acumen but emphasized that Cameroon is writing its own story, step by step.

2. Injury Update: All Systems Go?

A major concern for fans was the physical state of key players like Nouhou Tolo, Christian Bassogog, and Carlos Baleba, all of whom had fitness scares.

Pagou provided a reassuring update. The medical feedback has been positive, and following the final training session, the staff is optimistic. “The physical state of our players is on top,” Pagou stated, suggesting that barring a last-minute setback, the Lions should be at full strength.

3. “God, Discipline, and Organization”

When asked for the “Secret Pagou Method” that transformed a struggling team into a disciplined unit so quickly, the coach turned to faith and structure.

“I am a child of God… Football does not like indiscipline; football loves good organization.”

Pagou highlighted that the turnaround wasn’t magic, but a result of players adhering to a strict organizational structure and fighting for the badge.

4. Solving the Defensive Puzzle

Journalists pointed out a worrying trend: Cameroon has conceded two identical goals in the group stages (crosses/cutbacks from the wing).

Pagou admitted the flaw, revealing that the team spent the previous day analyzing video footage to correct their positioning. “We showed the videos again… The answer came from the players,” Pagou explained. He emphasized that defense is a collective 11-man responsibility, not just the job of the back three or four.

5. Samuel Kotto and the “Elite One” Pride

Defender Samuel Kotto, representing the local influence in the squad, rejected the label of being the sole leader of the defense.

“We are all leaders. That is our strength. There isn’t just one person barking orders.”

Kotto also took a moment to champion the Elite One (Cameroon’s local league), noting that he, Che Malone, and others are products of the local championship, proving that domestic players can compete at the highest continental level.

The Verdict: Beware the Trap

Post-conference analysts Hubert Michel Kamdem and Herman Mally warned that the mutual praise between Broos and Pagou might be a strategic trap. While Broos plays the humble card, and Pagou plays the “learning phase” card, both are preparing for war.

As Pagou concluded, the team is in a “fragile equilibrium,” and staying in their protective bubble is the only way to survive the knockout phase.