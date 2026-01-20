The Indomitable Lions to Compete in FIFA Series 2026: Full Details

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | FIFA has officially announced the groups for the expanded FIFA Series 2026, and our very own Indomitable Lions are set for an exciting intercontinental challenge.

While the eyes of the world turn toward the 2026 World Cup, this March creates a unique stage for cross-continental friendlies. The FIFA Series is designed to break down barriers, allowing nations from different confederations to face off—teams that rarely get the chance to play each other outside of major tournaments.

Cameroon’s Destination: Australia

Pack your virtual bags, because the Lions are heading to the Asia-Pacific! Cameroon has been drawn into the group hosted by Australia. This serves as a fantastic test against diverse playing styles from Asia and the Caribbean.

The “Australia” Group:

Australia (Host)

Cameroon

China PR

Curaçao

Facing the Socceroos on their home turf will be a headline clash, while matches against China and Curaçao offer a chance for our squad to sharpen their claws and experiment with tactics against non-African opposition.

The Full Tournament Line-up

Cameroon isn’t the only African nation in action. The tournament features 48 teams playing across the globe. Here is the full breakdown of the Men’s Groups for the March 2026 window:

Hosted in Africa

Rwanda (Group A): Rwanda, Estonia, Grenada, Kenya

Rwanda (Group B): Tanzania, Aruba, Liechtenstein, Macau

Hosted in Asia & Oceania

Australia: Australia, Cameroon , China PR, Curaçao

Indonesia: Indonesia, Bulgaria, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis

Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan, Gabon, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela

New Zealand: New Zealand, Cabo Verde, Chile, Finland

Hosted in Europe

Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan, Oman, Sierra Leone, St Lucia

Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan, Comoros, Kuwait, Namibia

Hosted in the Americas

Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, US Virgin Islands

(Note: There are also women’s series groups hosted in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire, and Thailand)

Why This Matters

For the coach and the squad, this is more than just friendly matches. It is vital preparation against high-quality opposition like Australia (regulars at the World Cup) and technical teams like Curaçao. It’s time to show the world the power of Cameroonian football on a global stage!