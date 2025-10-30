Title: Rising Political Tensions in Cameroon: Professor Pascal Messanga Nyamding Warns of a Possible Tragedy Involving Issa Tchiroma Bakary

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The political climate in Cameroon appears to be reaching a new level of intensity following a recent series of events involving Professor Pascal Messanga Nyamding and former minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

According to reports, Professor Messanga Nyamding arrived in Garoua but was asked by security services to return to Yaoundé on the same flight that had brought him only minutes earlier. His trip, reportedly intended to include a meeting with Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the president of the Front pour le salut national du Cameroun (FSNC), was abruptly interrupted.

Upon his return to Yaoundé, Professor Messanga Nyamding granted an interview to Vox Africa, where he expressed deep concern about the growing tension between Issa Tchiroma Bakary and the Cameroonian state.

When asked by a journalist about the alleged threats of arrest against Minister Tchiroma, the professor offered a strikingly somber analysis. “The State holds military and armed power. As I read the situation politically, it could lead to the suicide of Mr. Issa Tchiroma,” he said.

Messanga Nyamding, a political scientist and known supporter of President Paul Biya’s ideology of “Le Renouveau,” warned that the current situation could spiral out of control. “I am afraid of the worst. I fear the irreparable,” he stated. “I want those in positions of power and decision-making, those who accompany the Head of State, to become aware quickly so that we do not reach that point.”

He reminded the public that Issa Tchiroma Bakary had already spent seven years in prison following the 1984 coup attempt, an experience that deeply marked him. “I know Minister Tchiroma very well. He is of Muslim faith. I do not see him allowing himself to be arrested again. He has said that he would rather die than surrender,” Messanga Nyamding emphasized.

The professor’s warning appears rooted in his belief that the current political standoff could bring chaos to a country already navigating decades of complex governance and regional tension. “We must avoid chaos, forty-three years after, under a president who has always been calm and measured,” he insisted.

These remarks come as Issa Tchiroma Bakary recently revoked all his spokespersons ahead of the 2025 presidential election, in what observers interpret as an attempt to consolidate control and avoid internal discord within his political movement.

Messanga Nyamding’s statements, though cautionary, underline the fragility of Cameroon’s political balance. His plea for restraint and dialogue reflects the broader concern of many citizens who fear that unchecked confrontation could lead to national instability.

In conclusion, Professor Pascal Messanga Nyamding’s call serves as both a warning and a plea — a reminder that, amid political rivalry and uncertainty, the preservation of peace and national unity must remain the foremost priority.