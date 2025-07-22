U.S. Court Clears Path to End Protected Status for Cameroonians

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A recent federal appeals court decision has cleared the path for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Cameroonians currently living in the United States. The ruling allows the administration to proceed with plans to terminate deportation protections and work permits for citizens of Cameroon and Afghanistan, despite ongoing legal challenges.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit found that CASA, an immigration advocacy group challenging the decision, presented a plausible case. However, the court determined there was not enough evidence to block the administration from phasing out TPS while litigation continues. TPS for Cameroonians is set to expire on August 4.

Approximately 5,200 Cameroonians are enrolled in the program, though an estimated 200 have green cards and will not be affected. Those losing TPS protections may apply for asylum or other legal relief but otherwise face deportation.

The administration argues that conditions in Cameroon—despite persistent violence from separatist and extremist groups—have improved enough to justify ending TPS. Advocacy groups strongly disagree, citing ongoing humanitarian crises and unsafe conditions, particularly in regions affected by conflict.

CASA has also raised concerns about the legality and motivations behind the administration’s decision, alleging racial bias in efforts to end protections for non-white immigrant groups.

This decision is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to narrow TPS eligibility, affecting migrants from several countries across Latin America and Africa. The legal and humanitarian implications for Cameroonians and others remain uncertain as court proceedings continue.