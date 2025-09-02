UN Raises Concerns Over Cameroon’s Presidential Election

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Based on reports by AFP – Agence France Presse and relayed by several international news outlets, the United Nations has expressed serious concerns about the political climate in Cameroon ahead of the country’s presidential election, scheduled for October 12, 2025.

The comments come amid growing tensions surrounding the long-standing leadership of President Paul Biya, who at 92 years old remains the world’s oldest head of state. Biya, who has held power for nearly 43 years, is seeking another seven-year term following a decision by Cameroon’s Constitutional Court that cleared the way for his candidacy.

UN Warnings on Human Rights Climate

On Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk issued a statement highlighting what he described as restrictions on political freedoms and civic space. According to Türk, “a safe and enabling human rights environment is essential for peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections. It regrettably appears that this is not the case in Cameroon.”

The UN rights office reported that at least 53 opposition supporters were arrested in recent weeks on charges ranging from public disorder to incitement to revolt. While those detained have since been released, Türk stressed that their arrests should not have occurred, emphasizing that freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly must be respected.

Opposition Divisions and Political Dynamics

The upcoming election takes place against a backdrop of a deeply fragmented opposition. Analysts and commentators have noted that Cameroon’s opposition parties have historically struggled to present a unified front. Critics argue that this division significantly weakens their ability to challenge Biya’s dominance.

Recent reports have described the opposition as ineffective and divided, with some commentators going so far as to call it among the weakest in Africa due to its inability to coordinate strategy or consolidate support. The Constitutional Council’s disqualification of key opposition leader Maurice Kamto from the 2025 race has further reduced the field of viable challengers.

Support for Biya

Despite criticisms of his rule, Biya continues to enjoy support in parts of the country. Traditional leaders and influential figures in northern Cameroon, including the Lamibe, have publicly expressed their backing for his re-election bid.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue regarding challenges to Biya’s candidacy, with figures such as Akere Muna raising objections before the Constitutional Council.

Outlook

As Cameroon prepares for the October polls, international observers and human rights organizations are closely monitoring developments. The UN has urged the government to take swift action to ensure conditions that allow for free and fair elections.

With a divided opposition, strong institutional backing for Biya, and questions over political freedoms, the upcoming vote is set to be a critical moment for the country’s democratic trajectory.