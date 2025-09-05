Cameroon Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Comfortable Win over Eswatini

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon maintained the pressure on Group D leaders Cape Verde in the race for a 2026 FIFA World Cup place with a dominant 3-0 victory over Eswatini in Yaoundé.

The Indomitable Lions made a fast start, with Manchester United forward André Onana sparking the opener in the sixth minute as his ball into the box deflected off Gift Gamedze and looped into the net. Bryan Mbeumo soon turned provider, crossing for Georges-Kévin Nkoudou to double the lead in the 25th minute with a sharp header. Just three minutes later, Arthur Avom sealed the points with a clinical finish to make it 3-0.

Onana, in goal for Cameroon, had little to do against a subdued Eswatini side, though he briefly fumbled a long-range effort in the first half before recovering.

Elsewhere in the group, Cape Verde stayed one point clear at the top after a 2-0 away win over Mauritius. Jovane Cabral’s effort forced an own goal for the opener, while Diney’s header secured victory in the second half.

The stage is now set for a pivotal clash on Tuesday, when Cape Verde host Cameroon in Praia. With only group winners guaranteed a ticket to the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the showdown could prove decisive in determining who seizes control of Group D.

Libya remain in contention, five points off the pace, after a narrow 1-0 victory over Angola in Luanda, courtesy of Ezoo El Mariamy’s second-half volley.