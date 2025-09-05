Joseph H. Thompson is the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota

Minnesotans of Cameroonian Origin Indicted for Orchestrating Ambazonia Attacks

September 5, 2025 Leave a comment

CameroonOnline.ORG | Two Minnesota men of Cameroonian origin have been indicted on federal charges for directing kidnappings, bombings, and killings in their native country. Prosecutors allege that Benedict Nwana Kuah, 51, and Pascal Kikishy Wongbi, 52, orchestrated attacks as leaders of the separatist Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF), a group seeking to create an independent state called Ambazonia in Cameroon’s northwest and southwest regions.

From the United States, Kuah and Wongbi allegedly raised money through social media campaigns, sent thousands of dollars overseas for weapons, and provided direct instructions to fighters. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson stated, “Minnesota is not a launchpad for overseas violence. Operating from the comfort of their living rooms, these defendants caused violence and suffering half a world away.”

The indictment highlights a series of violent incidents tied to their leadership:

  • April 2022 – Kidnapping of a government official, during which Wongbi allegedly pushed for execution.

  • 2023 – A failed assassination attempt on a regional governor in “Operation Rattlesnake,” involving improvised explosive devices.

  • February 2023 – A bombing at the Mount Cameroon Race for Hope, killing 19 people.

  • October 2023 – Execution of two civilians accused of collaborating with Cameroonian forces.

  • February 2024 – A Youth Day bombing that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured dozens.

Prosecutors also accused Kuah of helping distribute operational plans for further attacks, while both men appeared in propaganda videos that threatened more violence.

Both defendants remain in custody following their arrests. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Check Also

Cameroon Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Comfortable Win over Eswatini

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon maintained the pressure on Group D leaders Cape Verde in the race …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved