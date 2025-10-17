Cameroon Ruling Party Office Set on Fire Amid Post-Election Tensions

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) reported that one of its offices was set ablaze on Wednesday night in the western city of Dschang, as tensions continue to rise following the disputed October 12 presidential election.

In a statement on Thursday, CPDM Secretary General Jean Nkuete said the party would pursue legal action against those responsible. Videos of the burning building circulated widely on social media and local news outlets.

The incident comes amid growing unrest after opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary declared himself the winner before the release of official results, urging President Paul Biya, 92, to concede. Biya’s party rejected the claim, accusing the opposition of attempting to undermine the electoral process.

Civil society organizations have reported irregularities in the vote, including alleged ballot stuffing. Protests broke out in several cities on Wednesday night, with demonstrators in Douala blocking roads and clashing with security forces. Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds, and local officials said several arrests were made.

Cameroon’s constitutional court is expected to announce the final election results by October 26. President Biya, in power since 1982, is Africa’s oldest and one of its longest-serving leaders.