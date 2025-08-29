Cameroon Squad: Marc Brys Calls Back Choupo-Moting and Introduces a New Face

CameroonOnline.ORG | Marc Brys has revealed his squad for Cameroon’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Indomitable Lions will face Eswatini on September 4 in Yaoundé and Cape Verde on September 9 in Praia, as part of the seventh and eighth qualifying rounds.
Choupo-Moting Returns After a Year’s Absence
One of the biggest headlines from this list is the return of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The veteran striker, now 36 and playing for New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, is back in the national team after more than a year away. His recent strong performances in MLS have earned him this recall, rewarding his consistency and experience.
Georges-Kevin N’Koudou Back, Loïc Etoga Gets First Call
Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, who recently joined Saudi second division side Al-Diraiyah FC, has also been named, making his first appearance of the year with the national team.
Another highlight is the inclusion of Loïc Etoga (Bastia), who earns his first-ever senior national team call-up. The young defensive midfielder represents the new generation that coach Marc Brys is gradually introducing to the Indomitable Lions setup.
Experienced Core Returns
Several regulars who were rested in the last international window make their return. These include André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Carlos Baleba, Michael Ngadeu, Christian Bassogog, Franck Magri, Martin Hongla, Nouhou Tolo, Moumi Ngamaleu, Christopher Wooh, Yvan Neyou, and goalkeeper André Onana.
Captain Vincent Aboubakar, despite being without a club since May, remains a central figure in the squad. Another player returning is Aboubakar Nagida, recalled after his first call-up three months ago.
Full List of Players Called Up
Goalkeepers
-
Simon Ngapandouetnbu
-
Simon Omossola
-
André Onana
Defenders
-
Christopher Wooh
-
Jackson Tchatchoua
-
Jean-Charles Castelletto
-
Nouhou Tolo
-
Michael Ngadeu
-
Ngadjiu
-
Nagida Mohamadou
-
Malcom Bokele
-
Flavien Boyomo
Midfielders
-
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
-
Carlos Baleba
-
Arthur Avom
-
Martin Hongla
-
Yvan Neyou
-
Martin Atemengue
Forwards
-
Christian Bassogog
-
Bryan Mbeumo
-
Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu
-
Frank Magri
-
Vincent Aboubakar
-
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
-
Danny Namaso
-
Georges-Kévin Nkoudou
-
Patrick Soko
Conclusion
With the blend of experience and new blood, Marc Brys has assembled a competitive squad aiming to secure vital points in the World Cup qualifiers. Fans will be eager to see how the return of Choupo-Moting and the debut of Loïc Etoga will impact the team’s performance as the Indomitable Lions continue their road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.