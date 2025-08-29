Cameroon Squad: Marc Brys Calls Back Choupo-Moting and Introduces a New Face

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Marc Brys has revealed his squad for Cameroon’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Indomitable Lions will face Eswatini on September 4 in Yaoundé and Cape Verde on September 9 in Praia, as part of the seventh and eighth qualifying rounds.

Choupo-Moting Returns After a Year’s Absence

One of the biggest headlines from this list is the return of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The veteran striker, now 36 and playing for New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, is back in the national team after more than a year away. His recent strong performances in MLS have earned him this recall, rewarding his consistency and experience.

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou Back, Loïc Etoga Gets First Call

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, who recently joined Saudi second division side Al-Diraiyah FC, has also been named, making his first appearance of the year with the national team.

Another highlight is the inclusion of Loïc Etoga (Bastia), who earns his first-ever senior national team call-up. The young defensive midfielder represents the new generation that coach Marc Brys is gradually introducing to the Indomitable Lions setup.

Experienced Core Returns

Several regulars who were rested in the last international window make their return. These include André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Carlos Baleba, Michael Ngadeu, Christian Bassogog, Franck Magri, Martin Hongla, Nouhou Tolo, Moumi Ngamaleu, Christopher Wooh, Yvan Neyou, and goalkeeper André Onana.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar, despite being without a club since May, remains a central figure in the squad. Another player returning is Aboubakar Nagida, recalled after his first call-up three months ago.

Full List of Players Called Up

Goalkeepers

Simon Ngapandouetnbu

Simon Omossola

André Onana

Defenders

Christopher Wooh

Jackson Tchatchoua

Jean-Charles Castelletto

Nouhou Tolo

Michael Ngadeu

Ngadjiu

Nagida Mohamadou

Malcom Bokele

Flavien Boyomo

Midfielders

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Carlos Baleba

Arthur Avom

Martin Hongla

Yvan Neyou

Martin Atemengue

Forwards

Christian Bassogog

Bryan Mbeumo

Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu

Frank Magri

Vincent Aboubakar

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Danny Namaso

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou

Patrick Soko

Conclusion

With the blend of experience and new blood, Marc Brys has assembled a competitive squad aiming to secure vital points in the World Cup qualifiers. Fans will be eager to see how the return of Choupo-Moting and the debut of Loïc Etoga will impact the team’s performance as the Indomitable Lions continue their road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.