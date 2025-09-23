Drug Trafficking Network Uncovered in Yaoundé: Four Suspects Presented to the Press

Share Facebook

According to reports from Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV), four alleged drug dealers—Serges Onambélé, Roger Bagnokolok, Arnaud Noah, and Guy Keuneu—were formally presented to the press on September 22, 2025.

Their arrest came at the conclusion of an investigation carried out by police officers from the Regional Delegation of National Security for the Centre region. During the operation, the suspects were found in possession of several bags filled with illicit substances. Authorities revealed that the men are believed to be at the center of a network specializing in the distribution of psychotropic substances, including cannabis and cocaine, in Yaoundé and surrounding areas.







Law enforcement officials emphasized that dismantling such networks is a critical step in combating the rising tide of drug trafficking and consumption in Cameroon’s capital. The public presentation of the suspects also reflects an effort to deter others who may be involved in similar illegal activities.

The case highlights both the scale of the drug problem in the region and the determination of security forces to curb it. As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to uncover further details about the extent of the network and its possible links beyond the city.