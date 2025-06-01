Pascal Siakam Shines as Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Leads Pacers to NBA Finals

Share Facebook

In a thrilling Eastern Conference Finals series, the Indiana Pacers secured their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000 by defeating the New York Knicks in six games. Central to that victory was the outstanding performance of forward Pascal Siakam, who was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Siakam, a native of Cameroon, brought both scoring firepower and veteran leadership to the Pacers throughout the series. He scored at least 30 points in three of the six games, including a series-high 39 points in Game 2 and 31 points in the decisive Game 6. Over the course of the series, he averaged 24.8 points per game, significantly surpassing his regular-season average of 20.2.

“Shoutout Indy, man,” Siakam said after receiving the MVP trophy. “It’s been such an amazing experience for me so far. From the first day I landed here, the love has been amazing.”

After joining Indiana from the Toronto Raptors during the 2023–24 season, Siakam re-established himself as an elite two-way player. This season marked his eighth straight averaging over 20 points, along with 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. His effort helped the Pacers bounce back from a Game 5 loss to close the series 4-2.

Now heading into the NBA Finals against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, Siakam looks to capture his second career title. He previously won in 2019 with the Raptors, a season that also earned him the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. For Indiana, the Finals offer a chance to make history, and for Siakam, it is another opportunity to showcase his journey from Cameroon to basketball’s biggest stage.