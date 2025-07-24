Twists and Turns in Cameroon: Coach Marc Brys Denies Resignation Amid Email Hacking Claim

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a bizarre twist in Cameroonian football, national team head coach Marc Brys has refuted claims that he has resigned—despite an official announcement from the country’s football federation, FECAFOOT, confirming his departure.

The confusion began earlier this week when a letter—dated July 21 and attributed to Brys—surfaced, stating he was terminating his contract due to non-payment of his salary and that of his technical staff for over two months. FECAFOOT quickly issued a statement acknowledging the resignation and vowed to address the impending vacancy in the team’s leadership.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Brys contacted the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, asserting that the resignation letter was not authored by him and that his email account may have been hacked. In response, the ministry confirmed Brys remains in his role.



The apparent miscommunication underscores the long-standing tensions between Brys and FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o. Appointed by the sports ministry in April 2024, Brys has operated under a cloud of friction with the football federation, although his position remains under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

This unfolding drama could not come at a more critical time. Cameroon is preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco this December, where they will face a challenging group featuring defending champions Ivory Coast, Gabon, and Mozambique. Meanwhile, World Cup qualification remains in the balance, with Cameroon currently second in their group and a pivotal match against Cape Verde looming in September.

With uncertainty swirling and major tournaments on the horizon, Cameroon’s national team finds itself battling not only on the pitch but also in the boardroom—and now, it seems, in cyberspace.