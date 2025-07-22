Cameroon’s 2025 Presidential Election: A Record 80+ Candidacy Applications Submitted

Share Facebook

A Historic Surge in Presidential Hopefuls

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon is preparing for what may become its most competitive presidential election in history. As of July 21, the final day to submit applications to Elections Cameroon (Elecam), the nation’s official electoral authority, an astonishing 81 candidacy files were submitted for the upcoming October 12, 2025 presidential election.

This number far exceeds the 29 candidates registered in 2018—a record at that time. Activity at Elecam’s headquarters was frantic until midnight, when the doors closed and the filing process officially ended.

Electoral Hurdles Did Not Deter Candidates

Despite stricter electoral laws introduced in 2012, including:

A requirement for all parties to have at least one elected official to present a candidate

A significant increase in the candidacy deposit from 1.5 million to 30 million CFA francs (approx. €45,700)

…the volume of applications has tripled compared to the last presidential cycle. This surge reflects a growing desire among Cameroonians to influence the country’s political future.

Who Is Running?

A Broad and Diverse Field

The pool of candidates spans a wide range of profiles, from political veterans to fresh faces. Here are some notable entries:

Daloutou Hamada , age 31, from the Adamaoua region – the youngest aspirant, although the law requires candidates to be at least 35 years old .

Paul Biya , 92, the incumbent president and candidate for the Ruling Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC) , is seeking another term.

Maurice Kamto (Manidem), Joshua Osih (SDF), and Cabral Libii are all making their second attempt at the presidency.

Political Comebacks

Bello Bouba, who first ran in 1992 and recently ended a 28-year collaboration with the ruling party, is running again under his party, UNDP.

New Faces

Hilaire Macaire Nzipang from the Progressive Movement

Pierre Kwemo of the Union of Socialist Movements

Women in the Race

Though few in number, female candidates are present. Among them, the most recognized is:

Tomaïno Ndam Njoya, Mayor of Foumban and President of the Union for Democracy and Progress (UDC)

Confusion Within Parties

In a surprising twist, several parties—including Manidem, UPC, and even the ruling RDPC—have submitted multiple candidacies, some even doubles or triples. This situation will require Elecam’s Electoral Council to scrutinize all applications for compliance.

What Happens Next?

Within 12 days, the Constitutional Council will release the final list of approved candidates. Until then, speculation and anticipation continue to grow in political circles and among the public.

Final Thoughts

With a record-breaking number of candidacies, a mix of old and new faces, and significant public interest, Cameroon’s 2025 presidential election promises to be one of the most dynamic and unpredictable in the nation’s modern history.