2 Cameroon nationals arrested for ‘black dollar’ scam

Manila Bulletin | Two Cameroon nationals have been arrested during an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Taguig City for their alleged involvement in a “black dollar” scam.

The NBI identified the two suspects as brothers Khan and Awa Fonkam who were arrested on Tuesday, July 9, by operatives of the NBI Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD).

After their arrest, they were presented for inquest before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office for violations of Article 315 (estafa) of the Revised Penal Code, illegal possession and use of false treasury or bank notes and other instruments under Article 168 of the RPC in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) No. 10175,the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The NBI said its CCD agents conducted the operation after receiving a complaint against a certain “Dr. Paul” who was later found to be Khan Fonkam.

It said the complainant alleged that the person who introduced himself as “Dr. Paul” expressed interest in investing in the Philippines.

During a meeting, the complainant said “Dr. Paul” showed him “the decoding process of the dollars” which will be used “to invest in complainant’s condominium project offer.”

The complainant said that last July 5 he gave P400,000 to “Dr. Paul” after the suspect claimed to be in desperate need of money.

The the complainant said that “Dr. Paul” started “the decoding process by putting the money in a foil with powder together with the dollars, and soaking the same in hot water.”

“‘Dr. Paul’ instructed the complainant not to open the foil to allow it to ferment in the chemicals for 24 hours,” the NBI said.

“Due to Complainant’s suspicion upon seeing the black papers, he conducted his own research. He then discovered that “Dr. Paul” is actually Khan Fonkam and had been arrested by the NBI-CCD on May 31, 2024. This prompted the complainant to report the matter to NBI,” it said.