Cameroon’s Secret Constitutional Reforms: Power Reshuffle, Vice Presidency, and the Dual Citizenship Debate

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Based on reporting from The Africa Report | As Cameroon approaches a critical electoral season, President Paul Biya’s inner circle is quietly advancing a potentially transformative constitutional reform. According to The Africa Report, key presidential advisers—Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Jean-Claude Awala Wodougué, and Luc Sindjoun—are orchestrating sweeping changes aimed at reshaping the nation’s political and administrative landscape. Though no official declaration has been made, credible sources suggest substantial groundwork has already been laid.

Key Takeaways:

1. A Strategic, Secretive Initiative

Reforms are being developed in a confidential manner, with the president’s secretary-general, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, at the helm. The team’s focus includes the reorganization of Cameroon’s institutions, redrawing of administrative boundaries, and reclassification of traditional chiefdoms.

2. Timing Is Everything

The looming 5 October presidential election places urgency on these efforts. President Biya, who is widely expected to seek another term, could convene extraordinary parliamentary sessions to expedite reforms. Whether he chooses to do so before or after the elections remains uncertain.

3. Expanding Representation and Power Restructuring

Proposed reforms aim to broaden representation in the national assembly, senate, and local councils. The revision of the 1977 decree on traditional chiefdoms could elevate the status of various entities, but also risks sparking tension given the delicate balance of local power dynamics.

4. The Vice Presidency Proposal

One of the most discussed elements is the potential creation of a vice-presidential role. Whether elected alongside the president or appointed, the vice president would almost certainly be seen as Biya’s anointed successor—a subject of heightened scrutiny in the twilight years of his presidency.

5. The Dual Nationality Debate

Cameroon’s longstanding ban on dual nationality has come under renewed criticism. The policy, in place since 1968, effectively excludes a politically active and often opposition-aligned diaspora. While talks between parliamentarians and Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute have taken place, no legislative action has followed.

Conclusion

With President Biya’s legacy and succession at stake, the quiet push for constitutional reform in Cameroon could mark a historic shift—either reinforcing the current political order or paving the way for a new generation of leadership. Whether these proposals see the light of day before the upcoming election remains the pivotal question.