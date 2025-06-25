2 dead, over 100 hospitalized after food poisoning in Cameroon

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, June 25 (Xinhua) — At least two people have died and some 105 others have been hospitalized with food poisoning in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, authorities said on Wednesday.

The state-run Laquintinie Hospital, where the involved people were hospitalized, said in a statement that the victims included 99 children and six adults.

Most of the poisoned patients were fine after receiving treatment, but six others were still in critical condition, the hospital said.

Residents told Xinhua that on Tuesday, the victims who were at an event at the New Bell neighborhood of the city consumed a biscuit suspected to be contaminated.

Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral Region, told reporters that police have opened an investigation into the incident and called for calm.