2 dead, over 100 hospitalized after food poisoning in Cameroon

June 26, 2025 1 Comment

YAOUNDE, June 25 (Xinhua) — At least two people have died and some 105 others have been hospitalized with food poisoning in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, authorities said on Wednesday.

The state-run Laquintinie Hospital, where the involved people were hospitalized, said in a statement that the victims included 99 children and six adults.

Most of the poisoned patients were fine after receiving treatment, but six others were still in critical condition, the hospital said.

Residents told Xinhua that on Tuesday, the victims who were at an event at the New Bell neighborhood of the city consumed a biscuit suspected to be contaminated.

Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral Region, told reporters that police have opened an investigation into the incident and called for calm.

Check Also

Alice Nkom : “Paul Biya ne tient pas compte de son peuple”

DW | L’avocate Alice Nkom critique la gestion du Cameroun et annonce une campagne de …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved