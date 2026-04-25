Cameroonian National Arrested in Lagos Over Alleged N1.5 Billion International Bank Fraud

LAGOS, Nigeria — CameroonOnline.ORG | Authorities in Nigeria have announced the arrest of a Cameroonian national, Bekono Marc Eric, in connection with a sophisticated transnational banking fraud syndicate. The arrest
was confirmed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 24, 2026.
The 47-year-old suspect was apprehended by operatives from the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate following a targeted investigation into a series of high-value financial breaches.
The Investigation and Allegations
According to official statements, the syndicate is accused of siphoning approximately N1.5 billion through a complex cross-border scheme. The investigation reveals a specific “modus operandi” used by the group to bypass traditional banking security:
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Account Acquisition: The group allegedly opens bank accounts within Nigeria specifically to obtain ATM cards and their associated PINs.
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Cross-Border Withdrawals: Once the cards are secured, members of the syndicate travel to neighboring countries to execute fraudulent withdrawals.
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Targeting High-Value Accounts: The scheme reportedly focuses on the accounts of unsuspecting customers with significant balances.
Legal Proceedings
Bekono Marc Eric was taken into custody in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. EFCC officials have stated that the suspect is currently being held at the Lagos Zonal Directorate while investigations continue.
The commission is working to identify and apprehend other members of the network who are believed to be operating both within Nigeria and across international borders. The suspect is expected to be formally charged in court once the investigation is concluded.
Regional Implications
This arrest highlights the ongoing challenges of financial crime within the CEMAC and ECOWAS regions. For the Cameroonian community residing in Nigeria—one of the largest diaspora groups in the country—the case underscores the increasing cooperation between regional law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime and money laundering.
While the legal process unfolds, the case serves as a point of discussion regarding the scrutiny of cross-border financial transactions and the impact of transnational crime on the reputation of expatriate communities.