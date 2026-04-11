Former Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji Passes Away at 91

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YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian political landscape mourns the loss of one of its most prominent figures, Marcel Niat Njifenji, who passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the age of 91.

Current Senate President Aboubakary Abdoulaye officially confirmed the news, extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. Njifenji, a cornerstone of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC), died in Yaoundé following a period of illness.

A Legacy of Institutional Leadership

Marcel Niat Njifenji’s career was defined by his longevity and deep-rooted influence within the state apparatus. His political and professional journey included several key milestones:

Pioneer of the Senate: Njifenji served as the first-ever President of the Senate from its inception in 2013 until March 17, 2026.

Technocratic Roots: Trained as an engineer, he spent decades as the Director-General of the National Electricity Company ( SONEL ).

Government Service: He held high-ranking positions in the early 1990s, including Minister of Planning and Regional Development and Deputy Prime Minister for Mines, Water, and Energy.

Local Leadership: He also served as the Mayor of Bangangté from 2002 to 2007.

Constitutional Significance

As the head of the Senate for over a decade, Njifenji occupied the position of the second most powerful figure in Cameroon. Under the national constitution, the Senate President is the designated successor to the Head of State in the event of a power vacancy, tasked with organizing new elections.

His passing marks the end of an era for the “generation of builders” who shaped the modern administrative structures of the country. While burial arrangements have yet to be finalized, the government and political allies continue to pay tribute to a man remembered for his discretion, technical expertise, and unwavering loyalty to the Republic.