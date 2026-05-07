Accountability on Stage: Snoopy la Mélodie’s Liège Concert Cancelled

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The cultural landscape in Liège is making headlines this week, but it isn’t for a sold-out show. The Cameroonian rapper Snoopy la Mélodie has had his upcoming concert at the Reflektor club officially called off following an intense outcry over his lyrical content.

The Controversy Explained

The cancellation was sparked by the artist’s track “Les nerfs des boys,” which contains violent, homophobic language. Local authorities and human rights organizations intervened, citing several critical issues:

Incitement to Violence: The lyrics explicitly call for violence against the LGBTQ+ community, which organizers determined posed a direct threat to public order and safety.

Legal Complaints: The artist is already facing legal scrutiny from several French and African associations for “incitement to hatred and homophobic insults.”

Zero Tolerance Policy: The City of Liège and the venue management took a firm stand, stating that hosting the performance would violate their core values of inclusivity and protection for all citizens.

A Message Beyond the Music

This decision highlights a growing movement in the European music industry to vet international acts not just on their popularity, but on their social impact. By cancelling the gig, Liège officials sent a clear message: artistic freedom does not provide a license to promote hate or violence.

“There is no room for discourse that targets individuals based on their orientation. Safety and respect are non-negotiable.”

To read the full details regarding the legal complaints and the specific response from the City of Liège, follow the link to the original report.

Read the full story at The Brussels Times