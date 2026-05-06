Former National Assembly President Cavayé Yéguié Djibril Passes Away at 86

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YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — CameroonOnline.ORG | Cavayé Yéguié Djibril, the long-serving former President of the National Assembly of Cameroon, has died at the age of 86. Local reports confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in his native village of Mada, located in the Tokombéré subdivision of the Mayo-Sava division in the Far North Region.

Following Islamic traditions, funeral and burial arrangements are expected to take place within the coming hours in his hometown.

A Decades-Long Political Legacy

Born on February 1, 1940, Cavayé dedicated over half a century to Cameroonian politics. A member of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), his legislative career began in the early 1970s. He initially served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of East Cameroon before being elected to the unitary National Assembly in 1973.

In 1992, Cavayé assumed the role of President of the National Assembly, a position he held continuously for over three decades. This tenure made him the longest-serving house speaker in the country’s history. Beyond his national legislative duties, Cavayé was a prominent traditional leader, serving as the first-class traditional ruler (Lamido) of Mada since 1971.

Recent Transitions

His passing comes just weeks after a major transition in Cameroon’s legislative leadership. In March 2026, Cavayé stepped down from his role as Speaker of the National Assembly, marking the end of a 34-year tenure at the helm of the lower house. Following his departure from the capital, he had recently returned to his home region to resume his duties as traditional chief.

State media and regional observers note that Cavayé’s legacy remains closely tied to the modernization of Cameroon’s legislative infrastructure, including his role in overseeing the construction of the new National Assembly building, often referred to as the Paul Biya Glass House.

Government officials and political figures are expected to issue formal statements as the nation marks the passing of one of its most enduring political figures.