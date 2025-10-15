Cameroon to Face DR Congo in Crucial Playoff for 2026 World Cup Spot

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Cameroon, Nigeria, DR Congo, and Gabon will contest the African playoff tournament to decide the continent’s final representative for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The four nations finished as the best second-placed teams in the African qualification groups and will now compete in a mini-tournament to be hosted in Morocco in November 2025. The semifinals are scheduled for November 13, with Cameroon set to face DR Congo, while Gabon meets Nigeria in the other match. The winners will advance to the final on November 16.

The champion of this playoff will earn the opportunity to represent Africa in the inter-confederation playoffs in March 2026, where they will compete against teams from other continents for a place at the expanded World Cup.

Nine African nations have already secured automatic qualification: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, and Ivory Coast.

For Cameroon, this playoff offers a last chance to reach the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Indomitable Lions will need to rely on experience, tactical discipline, and composure to overcome DR Congo and move one step closer to qualification.

The November clashes promise high intensity and continental attention as four proud footballing nations battle for Africa’s final ticket to the global stage.