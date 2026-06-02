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CameroonOnline.ORG | The European football season has come to a close, and once again, the headlines in England are buzzing with the names of players returning to Manchester United. For us in Cameroon, one name stands out above all the rest: our very own Indomitable Lion, André Onana.

After a season-long loan away from the heavy pressure of the English Premier League, Onana finds himself at a career crossroads. The British media is treating his return to Manchester as an awkward problem to solve, but if we look at the facts, our brother has proven his worth while Old Trafford continues to look like a sinking ship.

Redemption in Turkey and the Disrespect of a Legendary Keeper

When Manchester United decided to send Onana out on loan to Trabzonspor, many feared it would be a step backward. But true to the Cameroonian spirit of Hemle—courage and resilience—Onana didn’t put his head down. Instead, he went to Turkey and reminded everyone of exactly who he is.

Onana was a crucial anchor for Trabzonspor, even helping the club secure a massive victory in the Turkish Cup. At 30 years old, a goalkeeper is entering his absolute prime, and Onana showed that his reflexes, distribution, and leadership are as sharp as ever.

Yet, despite this success, the hierarchy at Manchester United seems to have completely closed the door on him. Young Senne Lammens has taken the starting spot at Old Trafford, and the club’s management is desperately trying to push Onana out the door on a permanent sale to recoup some of the £47.2 million they originally paid for him. To make matters worse, former Indomitable Lion Eric Djemba-Djemba recently commented that demanding fans in England simply “don’t care” about second chances, urging Onana to find a permanent exit where he is truly appreciated.

The Shared Misery: Marcus Rashford’s Transfer Limbo

Onana isn’t the only superstar Manchester United is trying to cast aside this summer. His former teammate, Marcus Rashford, is trapped in a remarkably similar transfer headache.

Rashford spent his season on loan at Barcelona, and while he is currently preparing for the World Cup with the England national team, his future is entirely up in the air. Manchester United is refusing to lower their £26 million asking price, while Barcelona is only willing to pay half. Just like Onana, if Rashford cannot find a club willing to match United’s stubborn financial demands or cover his massive wages, he will be forced to walk back into the Carrington training ground for pre-season.

The awkward reality is that Manchester United wants nothing to do with either player, yet their rigid transfer demands are making it incredibly difficult for both stars to move on with their careers.

Time for Onana to Leave the “Theatre of Dreams” Behind

Let’s be completely honest: André Onana does not need Manchester United. He is a Champions League finalist, a domestic champion across multiple countries, and one of the most naturally talented ball-playing goalkeepers of his generation.

While Trabzonspor wants to keep him on another loan, United is holding out for a permanent transfer. The Red Devils’ loss will ultimately be another team’s gain. Whether Onana lands in another top European league or stays where he is celebrated, we know he will continue to make Cameroon proud.

The “Theatre of Dreams” has turned into a nightmare for many top talents in recent years. It’s time for Onana to pack his bags permanently, leave the Manchester drama behind, and go where his gloves are respected.