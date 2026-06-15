The Paris Legal Battle: Exiled Challenger Issa Tchiroma Files Complaint Against Paul Biya’s Regime

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PARIS — CameroonOnline.ORG | Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a prominent Cameroonian opposition figure and leader of the Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC), has filed a formal legal complaint in France against the administration of President Paul Biya. The filing follows months of political tension linked to the country’s disputed October 2025 presidential election.

The legal action, initiated from France, targets the Cameroonian government over its handling of post-election demonstrations. The filing alleges human rights violations and excessive use of force by security forces during protests that erupted after official results confirmed the re-election of the 92-year-old Biya.

The Cameroonian government has strongly rejected the allegations. Grégoire Owona, the Deputy Secretary-General of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) and Minister of Labor, dismissed the complaint as an illegitimate attempt to contest a settled democratic process.

The Electoral Dispute

The legal challenge centers on contrasting declarations regarding the outcome of the October 12, 2025, presidential vote.

Opposition Claims: Following the election, Tchiroma publicly claimed victory, asserting that internal polling data showed he had secured a majority of the vote.

Official Results: The Constitutional Council of Cameroon officially declared President Biya the winner, extending his 44-year tenure.

Post-Election Unrest: The announcement triggered widespread demonstrations, particularly in urban areas and the Far North region. Independent human rights organizations report that security crackdowns resulted in numerous casualties and detentions among demonstrators, prompting Tchiroma and other opposition figures to leave the country.

Arguments from Both Sides

Tchiroma’s legal team stated that the complaint was brought before French jurisdictions to ensure an independent review of the post-electoral violence, arguing that internal judicial avenues in Cameroon lack the necessary independence from the executive branch.

In response, Grégoire Owona defended the legitimacy of the election and the actions of the state. Owona stated that the Constitutional Council is the sole legal authority empowered to validate election results in Cameroon. He further argued that the opposition failed to provide verifiable polling station records to substantiate their claims of fraud, characterizing the lawsuit in Paris as a political maneuver designed to attract international attention rather than a valid legal grievance.

Broader Context

The legal dispute in Paris unfolds against a backdrop of ongoing institutional transitions within Cameroon. Following constitutional amendments passed in April 2026, which established a new vice-presidential framework to regulate executive succession, the country remains under close international scrutiny regarding political stability and governance.

Tchiroma’s recourse to foreign legal channels represents a continuing strategy by Cameroonian opposition groups to leverage international oversight, while the administration in Yaoundé maintains that such actions constitute an infringement on national sovereignty.