William Saliba Swaps Yacht Life for Family Roots in Cameroon

CameroonOnline.ORG | Instead of jetting off to the typical luxury hotspots in Ibiza or Miami, Arsenal defender William Saliba chose a far more meaningful getaway for his off-season break: Douala, Cameroon.
After an intense season and a deep World Cup run with France, the 25-year-old center-back headed to Central Africa to spend quality time with his maternal family. Born in Bondy to a Cameroonian mother and a Lebanese-French father, Saliba has frequently referred to Cameroon as his “second country”.
A Heartwarming Family Reunion
Videos circulating on social media show Saliba surrounded by enthusiastic locals and family members in Douala. Highlights of his trip included:
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Visiting His Grandmother: Spending quality downtime with his maternal grandmother and extended family.
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Spreading Arsenal Love: Gifting official Arsenal jerseys to family members across town.
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Connecting Locally: Meeting with local artists and community figures while relaxing before pre-season.
The peaceful retreat also doubles as crucial recovery time after Saliba picked up a minor injury during France’s World Cup semi-final against Spain. It’s a grounded, heartwarming detour from the typical footballer vacation—and a gesture that clearly meant the world to his family and local fans.
William Saliba ?? est retourné à Douala pendant ses vacances pour passer du temps avec sa famille maternelle. ???
La fierté de la famille ? pic.twitter.com/sv8EwwxNJ2
— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 26, 2026
Nice piece — really heartwarming to see. Do you know if he plans any community projects there or was it just a personal visit? Also, did locals mention how they received him in Douala?