William Saliba Swaps Yacht Life for Family Roots in Cameroon

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CameroonOnline.ORG | Instead of jetting off to the typical luxury hotspots in Ibiza or Miami, Arsenal defender William Saliba chose a far more meaningful getaway for his off-season break: Douala, Cameroon.

After an intense season and a deep World Cup run with France, the 25-year-old center-back headed to Central Africa to spend quality time with his maternal family. Born in Bondy to a Cameroonian mother and a Lebanese-French father, Saliba has frequently referred to Cameroon as his “second country”.

A Heartwarming Family Reunion

Videos circulating on social media show Saliba surrounded by enthusiastic locals and family members in Douala. Highlights of his trip included:

Visiting His Grandmother: Spending quality downtime with his maternal grandmother and extended family.

Spreading Arsenal Love: Gifting official Arsenal jerseys to family members across town.

Connecting Locally: Meeting with local artists and community figures while relaxing before pre-season.

The peaceful retreat also doubles as crucial recovery time after Saliba picked up a minor injury during France’s World Cup semi-final against Spain. It’s a grounded, heartwarming detour from the typical footballer vacation—and a gesture that clearly meant the world to his family and local fans.