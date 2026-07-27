William Saliba Swaps Yacht Life for Family Roots in Cameroon

July 27, 2026 1 Comment

CameroonOnline.ORG | Instead of jetting off to the typical luxury hotspots in Ibiza or Miami, Arsenal defender William Saliba chose a far more meaningful getaway for his off-season break: Douala, Cameroon.

After an intense season and a deep World Cup run with France, the 25-year-old center-back headed to Central Africa to spend quality time with his maternal family. Born in Bondy to a Cameroonian mother and a Lebanese-French father, Saliba has frequently referred to Cameroon as his “second country”.

A Heartwarming Family Reunion

Videos circulating on social media show Saliba surrounded by enthusiastic locals and family members in Douala. Highlights of his trip included:

  • Visiting His Grandmother: Spending quality downtime with his maternal grandmother and extended family.

  • Spreading Arsenal Love: Gifting official Arsenal jerseys to family members across town.

  • Connecting Locally: Meeting with local artists and community figures while relaxing before pre-season.

The peaceful retreat also doubles as crucial recovery time after Saliba picked up a minor injury during France’s World Cup semi-final against Spain. It’s a grounded, heartwarming detour from the typical footballer vacation—and a gesture that clearly meant the world to his family and local fans.

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One comment

  1. Marcellin Dupré
    July 28, 2026 at 10:49

    Nice piece — really heartwarming to see. Do you know if he plans any community projects there or was it just a personal visit? Also, did locals mention how they received him in Douala?

    Reply

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