Cameroon Launches Massive Crackdown to Recover $680 Billion in Missing Gold Revenues

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CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon is drawing a hard line in the sand when it comes to its mining sector, launching a massive new operation to reclaim staggering financial losses. The target? Approximately $680 billion in lost tax and customs revenues tied to the production of roughly 17 tons of gold.

The government’s sweeping crackdown comes after glaring discrepancies were found between the actual volume of gold produced and the amounts mining companies have officially declared. By underreporting their yields, operators have potentially cost the state billions—revenue that is desperately needed for the country’s economic development.

The Strategy for Reform

To plug these massive leaks, Cameroon is rolling out a multi-tiered regulatory framework designed to overhaul how gold is tracked from the earth to the market.

Key measures of the new operation include:

Stepped-Up Site Controls: Increased government presence and monitoring directly at the mining sites.

Minimum Delivery Thresholds: Establishing baseline production requirements that operators must legally meet and report.

Strengthened Traceability: Improved tracking at every stage of ore recovery to ensure the gold’s journey is fully documented and transparent.

Ground Zero: The Eastern and Adamaoua Regions

The primary focus of this initial crackdown will be operators active in the eastern and Adamaoua regions, which are major hubs for the country’s mineral extraction.

By regaining control over this vital sector, state officials hope to transform gold mining from a poorly regulated free-for-all into a reliable pillar of Cameroon’s economic growth.