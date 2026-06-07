Paul Biya Departs for Private Stay in Europe

CameroonOnline.ORG | YAOUNDÉ — Cameroonian President Paul Biya departed Cameroon on Sunday, June 7, for a private visit to Europe, according to an official statement issued by the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency.
The Head of State is accompanied on the trip by First Lady Chantal Biya, along with a select group of close aides and senior officials.
Key Delegation Members
The official presidential entourage includes several high-ranking figures:
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Samuel Mvondo Ayolo: Minister and Director of the Civil Cabinet
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Vice Admiral Joseph Fouda: Special Adviser to the President
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Simon Pierre Bikele: Chief of State Protocol
While the official communique confirmed the departure and the composition of the delegation, the specific destination in Europe and the expected duration of the President’s private stay were not disclosed. Such travels are a regular part of the Cameroonian leader’s schedule, often involving routine diplomatic engagements or personal downtime.