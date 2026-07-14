Cameroon Launches Program to Combat Sextortion Through Intimate Images

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CameroonOnline.ORG | According to a report by RFI, Cameroon has introduced a new program aimed at tackling sextortion involving intimate images, a growing form of cybercrime that disproportionately affects young women.

The initiative focuses on both prevention and victim support. It seeks to raise awareness about the risks of sharing intimate content online, promote better digital security practices, and provide psychological, legal, and social assistance to people targeted by sextortion schemes.

Sextortion typically involves criminals threatening to publish private photos or videos unless the victim pays money, sends additional explicit content, or complies with other demands. The images may have been shared voluntarily within a trusted relationship or obtained through hacking, deception, or identity theft.

As RFI reports, the impact on victims can be devastating. Beyond financial losses, many experience severe emotional distress, social stigma, and damage to their education, careers, and personal relationships.

The program also encourages victims to report incidents promptly to law enforcement and relevant support organizations rather than giving in to extortion demands. Experts recommend preserving evidence of communications, strengthening the security of online accounts, and seeking legal assistance whenever possible.

The launch of this initiative reflects growing recognition of the challenges posed by digital abuse across Africa. As social media platforms and messaging apps become increasingly widespread, digital literacy, public awareness, and accessible support services will play an essential role in protecting individuals from online exploitation and cyber-enabled abuse.