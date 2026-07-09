Left Behind: The Tragic Reality of Cameroonian Soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine War [+Video]

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CameroonOnline.ORG | What drives a young man to leave his pregnant wife and son, telling them he is heading to Johannesburg for work, only to send a photo weeks later from the front lines of Ukraine?

In this moving Al Jazeera video report, correspondent Nicholas Haque travels to Cameroon to follow the heartbreaking story of Mama Regina. Her son, Moses, made the ultimate sacrifice—not for his country, but for the promise of financial survival in a European war far from home. Moses was killed in action, leaving his family searching for answers, closure, and his remains.

Watch the full Al Jazeera report below to understand the human cost of this devastating trend.

A One-Way Journey

Moses’s story is not an isolated incident. Ukraine claims nearly 3,000 Africans from 35 different countries are currently fighting on behalf of Russia.

While critics accuse Moscow of actively exploiting vulnerable populations through recruitment networks, others argue that economic desperation alone is driving the trend. With the Russian military offering roughly $3,000 a month plus combat bonuses—a massive sum for many families across the continent—young men are voluntarily risking everything.

As expert Professor Aisha Pamura notes in the piece, this is a dangerous new face of migration. Driven by the universal hope for a better life, young Africans—some with valuable skills and education—are embarking on what Mama Regina calls “a journey with no return.”

Why This Matters

This isn’t just a military story; it’s an economic and humanitarian crisis that is draining Africa of its youth and leaving families broken across the continent.