Accountability in Healthcare: Inside the Cameroon Medical Council’s Historic Disciplinary Crackdown

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CameroonOnline.ORG | In what is being hailed as the most consequential disciplinary session in a generation, the Cameroon Medical Council (CMC) has sent shockwaves through the nation’s healthcare sector. Meeting in Bertoua, in the East Region, the Council’s Disciplinary Chamber moved aggressively beyond routine administrative tasks to address a growing public outcry over medical negligence, systemic failures, and the rise of unauthorized private practices.

Led by CMC President Dr. Fonkoua Rodolphe, the summit delivered a clear message: no one—not even the country’s most senior and celebrated medical minds—is above professional accountability.

Here is a breakdown of the major rulings and structural reforms arising from this historic session.

High-Profile Fallouts: Medical Giants Sanctioned

The climax of the three-day summit occurred within the Disciplinary Chamber, which met to adjudicate major cases of medical negligence that have deeply troubled the Cameroonian public. The resulting verdicts saw high-profile medical professors handed severe suspensions.

1. Gross Professional Negligence & Lack of Supervision

Professor NKWABONG Élie: Found guilty of “gross professional negligence,” “failure of supervision,” and severe “organizational faults.” The Council handed him a 12-month suspension of all medical activity.

Professor JEMEA Bonaventure: Found guilty of failing to provide specialized supervision and violating safety protocols regarding anesthesia and blood transfusions. He was also handed a 12-month suspension .

Dr. TIYOU Calvin: Cited for critical deficiencies in managing a hemorrhagic obstetric emergency and costly delays in surgical intervention. He joins the professors with a 12-month suspension.

2. Failure of “Safety Autonomy” Protocols

The Chamber also reviewed the actions of several younger practitioners whose technical errors exceeded their permitted level of clinical independence.

Dr. NZIE NVONDO José, Dr. ENGON SOPPO Blandine, Dr. MOLI Victorine, and Dr. MFORBI Kisito were each suspended for 6 months .

While the Council acknowledged their relative inexperience, the sanctions were issued to underscore the absolute necessity of following “escalation-of-alert” protocols when a patient’s life is on the line.

Note: Dr. NGO NGUE Antoinette was fully cleared of all charges brought against her.

Cracking Down on the Private Sector: The “Clinique des Anges” Case

The Council turned its focus toward the dark side of private practice, examining the tragic death of a young woman, Mlle SIEWE Stéphanie, at the Clinique des Anges. This case exposed dangerous complicity between licensed doctors and illegal, unaccredited medical facilities.

Dr. NKENGUE EJENGUELLE Christine Raïssa was found guilty of grave breaches of medical ethics, negligence, and the illegal practice of medicine, resulting in a 5-month suspension .

Dr. BASSA Élie and Dr. TCHATCHOUANG LOWE Emma Pyrette were found guilty of complicity in illegal practice, receiving 4-month and 3-month suspensions, respectively.

In addition to temporary bans, the sanctioned doctors were ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of CFA Francs to cover the costs of the legal and disciplinary proceedings.

The June 30 Ultimatum: A Warning to Clinic Owners

The CMC is drawing a hard line against the thousands of clandestine and unmapped clinics operating across Cameroon.

The Council’s Mandate: All healthcare establishment promoters who are not medical doctors must submit their full administrative files and the official credentials of their Technical Director to the Council.

The deadline is strict. Any facility failing to comply will be classified as an “illegal practice of medicine” and immediately referred to the Minister of Public Health for legal closure and potential prosecution.

A Turning Point for Cameroonian Medicine

For years, critics have accused regulatory bodies of turning a blind eye to institutional failures. The Bertoua session marks a defining shift: the Cameroon Medical Council has transitioned from a passive observer to an active, aggressive regulator.

By wielding an “iron fist” against ethics violations and organizational negligence, the CMC is taking a massive step toward restoring public trust. It serves as a stark reminder to medical practitioners nationwide that patient safety must always come first—and that status will no longer shield anyone from the consequences of malpractice.