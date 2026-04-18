Pope Leo Slams Foreigners for Plundering Africa During Cameroon Visit

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born leader of the Catholic Church, has taken his apostolic journey to Cameroon, delivering a scathing rebuke of foreign interests and local corruption. Speaking to thousands in Bamenda, the heart of Cameroon’s Anglophone conflict, the Pontiff condemned ‘rich, powerful outsiders’ for plundering Africa’s natural wealth for profit. He urged the continent to ‘restore the mosaic of unity’ and protect its resources for future generations. The visit comes amidst a sharp diplomatic rift with US President Donald Trump, who recently labelled the Pope ‘weak on crime’ following Leo’s calls for peace in West Asia. Undeterred, the Pope also urged Cameroon’s 93-year-old President Paul Biya to break the ‘chains of corruption.’

Source: Firstpost