One and Done: Vincent Aboubakar Set to Leave Neftçi PFK

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CameroonOnline.ORG | The Azerbaijani project for Cameroonian talisman Vincent Aboubakar is officially coming to an end. After just one season in Baku, reports confirm that the 34-year-old striker will not be extending his stay with Neftçi PFK.

A Brief Spell in Baku

Aboubakar arrived at Neftçi with plenty of fanfare, signing an initial one-year deal with an option for an additional year. The veteran forward brought an impressive resume filled with silverware from Porto and Be?ikta?, adding serious star power to the squad.

However, the club has ultimately decided not to trigger that second-year option. As Neftçi looks to restructure their attacking options for the upcoming season, Aboubakar will hit the market as a free agent.

Despite the short stint, the legendary Indomitable Lion remains one of the most high-profile international signings to ever grace the Azerbaijan Premier League.

What’s Next for the Cameroonian Star?

While his time in Baku is wrapping up, Aboubakar isn’t short of suitors. Given his lethal track record in front of goal and deep experience on the big stage, several clubs are already circling. Rumors are floating around about a potential return to Türkiye, where he has historically enjoyed massive success, though lucrative options across the Gulf remain a strong possibility.