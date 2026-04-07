Ukraine War: Yaoundé Confirms Deaths of 16 Cameroonian Soldiers in Russia

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CameroonOnline.ORG | Tragedy has struck home as the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX) officially confirmed this week that 16 Cameroonian nationals have died while fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to a report by The Washington Post, this announcement—broadcast on state media on Monday evening (April 6, 2026)—marks the first time the government has publicly acknowledged the involvement and loss of our citizens in this distant war.

What We Know So Far

The Confirmation: A memo addressed to the Russian Embassy in Yaoundé acknowledged the deaths of 16 “military contractors” of Cameroonian nationality.

Location: The soldiers were reportedly operating in the “special military operation zone” in Ukraine, a term used by Russia to describe the conflict.

Call to Families: The government has made “necessary arrangements” and urged the families of the deceased to contact MINREX officials in Yaoundé regarding “urgent matters.”

The “Desertion” Issue: The Washington Post notes that this follows a directive from our Minister of Defense in March 2025, which ordered strict measures to prevent active and retired soldiers from deserting their posts to seek mercenary work abroad.

A Growing Concern for the Continent

Cameroon is not alone in this struggle. The Washington Post highlights that Ukraine believes over 1,700 Africans have been recruited into the Russian war effort. Many are lured by false promises of lucrative jobs or technical training, only to find themselves on the front lines. Similar tragedies have been reported involving nationals from Kenya and Nigeria.

The government remains firm in its official stance: Cameroon does not deploy troops abroad except under authorized international mandates (such as the UN or AU). Authorities continue to warn citizens against being “duped” by social media adverts offering work-study programs that serve as recruitment fronts.

Community Reaction

Across social media, many Cameroonians are mourning the loss of young lives, while others are calling for more transparency on how these recruitments are happening under the radar.

“Our brothers are dying in a war that isn’t ours for a ‘payday’ that often never comes. It’s a wake-up call for all of us.”

Are you or a family member affected? Families are advised to head to the Ministry of External Relations in Yaoundé immediately for further information.