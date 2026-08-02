Bishop of Buea Speaks Out Against Romantic Harassment of Catholic Priests

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CmeroonOnline.ORG | In a recent and direct address, Mgr Michael Bibi, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buea in the South West Region of Cameroon, issued a strong warning to women in his diocese regarding the emotional and romantic harassment of Catholic priests.

Addressing the congregation during a pastoral visit, the prelate highlighted a growing issue that often remains taboo: the persistent targeting of celibate clergy members by some female parishioners.

Key Takeaways from the Bishop’s Message

A Call to Respect Vows: Bishop Bibi reminded the faithful that Catholic priests take sacred vows of celibacy to dedicate their lives entirely to the service of God and the Church.

Stop the Temptation: He called on women to respect these commitments and refrain from initiating inappropriate relationships or pursuing romantic connections with clergy members.

Protecting the Ministry: The Bishop stressed that such harassment disrupts the priests’ spiritual focus and threatens the integrity of their pastoral ministry.

“Priests are called to serve God in celibacy. I urge women to respect their calling and stop bringing temptation into their lives and ministry.” — Mgr Michael Bibi, Bishop of Buea

Why This Message Matters

While conversations around boundary violations in religious settings usually focus on clergy misconduct, Bishop Bibi’s address shines a light on the pressures and boundary challenges priests face from the outside.

By bringing this topic into the public sphere, the diocese aims to:

Support its Priests: Reassure the clergy that the Church leadership is aware of these pressures and is actively looking out for their well-being. Set Clear Boundaries: Remind the lay community of the importance of maintaining healthy, professional, and respectful relationships with spiritual leaders. Foster Accountability: Encourage open discussion around boundary-setting within church communities to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved.

Moving Forward

The Bishop’s proactive stance has sparked a wider conversation across Cameroon and beyond about the daily challenges faced by religious leaders. Protecting the sanctity of the priesthood requires effort not just from the clergy themselves, but from the entire community supporting them.