Power Vacuum or Politics as Usual? Opposition Calls for Action as President Biya Remains Abroad

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Where is President Paul Biya?

As one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, Cameroonian President Paul Biya has sparked growing debate and political friction at home following an extended stay abroad. After leaving Cameroon on June 7 for what was initially framed as a brief private visit to Europe, the 93-year-old head of state has remained out of the country for over 44 days.

With health rumors intensifying and opposition lawmakers urging the Constitutional Council to formally declare a power vacancy, the ruling RDPC party continues to insist that government operations remain fully functional. As analysts weigh whether constitutional action is required after 45 days, the legal gray area around presidential stays abroad leaves Cameroonians watching closely for what comes next.

Watch the full report above