A Historic Pivot: Cameroon Bets on Mining to Overtake Oil

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CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s economic landscape is on the verge of a radical transformation. Historically dependent on crude exports, the Central African nation is anticipating a major shift where mining will become the primary driver of its national revenue.

According to a report by Reuters, the Cameroonian government projects that revenues from the mining sector will soon surpass those from oil, with ambitious forecasts reaching $1.75 billion.

A Transition Driven by Declining Oil Wells

This strategic shift is no coincidence. For several years, Cameroon has faced a structural decline in oil production due to the maturation and depletion of its main operating fields, coupled with a lack of major new drilling projects.

To offset falling black gold revenues and stabilize the state budget, the government in Yaoundé has decided to accelerate the development of its immense underground potential. The country possesses massive, under-exploited deposits of:

Iron ore (driven by large-scale initiatives like the Mbalam project)

Bauxite

Gold

Diamonds and Cobalt

Tightening Regulatory Oversight

This transition into the mining era is paired with a significant regulatory cleanup of the sector. The interim mining minister recently highlighted the government’s resolve to better capture the value of its resources by cracking down on illegal mining and the under-reporting of volumes, particularly within the gold industry. The adoption of a new mining code is part of this push to sanitize the sector and maximize fiscal returns for the public treasury.

If the promises of this mining boom materialize, Cameroon will not only sustainably diversify its economy but also position itself as a key mining player on the African continent in the coming years.