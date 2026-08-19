Gold Mine Collapse on Cameroon–CAR Border Leaves Dozens Dead and Many Feared Trapped

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | A devastating gold mine collapse near the border between Cameroon and the Central African Republic has left dozens of miners dead and many others feared trapped beneath the earth, once again drawing attention to the deadly risks faced by artisanal miners across Central Africa.

The disaster occurred at approximately 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in the village of Zamboye, according to reports citing witnesses and local media. Rescue operations were underway as emergency workers attempted to reach miners believed to remain trapped underground.

Conflicting Reports as Rescue Efforts Continue

The true scale of the tragedy remained uncertain in the immediate aftermath.

Authorities had not announced an official death toll. Some early reports and video coverage suggested that around 50 people may have died, while media reports cited by Xinhua in both Cameroon and the Central African Republic indicated that more than 100 people were feared dead.

The wide difference between those estimates underscores the difficulty of obtaining reliable information from remote mining areas, particularly while rescue operations are still taking place.

What is clear is that dozens of miners have reportedly lost their lives, while others may still be beneath the collapsed mine.

A Familiar Danger in Cameroon’s Gold-Mining Regions

The Zamboye disaster is not an isolated incident.

Communities along Cameroon’s eastern frontier have experienced deadly mining accidents before, particularly at artisanal and unauthorized mining sites. In 2021, authorities reported that 27 miners had died during one month following landslides around Kambele, another gold-mining community near the Central African Republic border. Officials subsequently moved to remove hundreds of unauthorized miners from dangerous areas.

More recent reporting has continued to highlight the risks associated with poorly secured mining pits, inadequate restoration of abandoned sites and the economic pressures that push residents toward dangerous forms of artisanal mining.

For many people in mining communities, gold represents one of the few available sources of income. But the work can come with extraordinary risks. Deep pits may be excavated with limited structural reinforcement, while heavy rains and unstable soil can make collapses more likely.

Poverty, Gold and the Human Cost

Behind the casualty figures are miners and families whose livelihoods are closely tied to the region’s mineral wealth.

Gold mining attracts people searching for economic opportunity from communities on both sides of the Cameroon–Central African Republic border. Previous reporting from Cameroon’s eastern mining regions has documented miners continuing to work in hazardous areas despite government restrictions, with unemployment and poverty frequently cited as reasons people accept the danger.

That creates a painful contradiction: the mineral resources beneath the ground can promise a path out of poverty, yet extracting them without adequate safety protections can expose workers to life-threatening conditions.

The latest collapse brings that contradiction into devastating focus.

Questions That Must Follow the Rescue

The immediate priority in Zamboye is finding those who may still be trapped and establishing an accurate number of victims.

But once the rescue effort ends, broader questions will remain.

How closely are mining sites in remote border communities being monitored? Are dangerous pits being properly secured or restored? What protections are available to artisanal miners? And what economic alternatives exist for people who depend on hazardous mining simply to support themselves?

Previous deaths in Cameroon’s mining regions demonstrate that the risks are already well known. The Zamboye tragedy therefore should not be viewed only as another unfortunate accident. It is also a reminder of the urgent need for stronger mine-safety enforcement, responsible management of abandoned excavation sites and safer economic opportunities for communities living around mineral-rich areas.

As rescue workers continue their efforts, families are awaiting answers.

Until authorities establish an official toll, reports of 50, 100 or more potential victims should be treated cautiously. What does not require confirmation, however, is the magnitude of the human tragedy already unfolding on the Cameroon–Central African Republic border.