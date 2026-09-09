Deadly Ambush in Northwest Cameroon Leaves Police Commissioner Dead, Six Teachers Abducted

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | A violent ambush in Cameroon’s Anglophone Northwest region has resulted in the death of a senior police official and the kidnapping of six educators, underscoring the ongoing volatility facing the country’s education sector.

The attack targeted a convoy near Wum as officials and security personnel were touring local schools to oversee the start of the new academic year.

Key Details of the Incident:

Casualties: Police Commissioner Mbah Tobie Damase was killed during the assault.

Abductions: Six instructors from the Government Technical Teachers’ Training College in Wum were seized by armed assailants.

Context: The convoy was specifically monitoring the resumption of classes, a frequent flashpoint in the region.

The attack reflects the protracted crisis in Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, where fighting between authorities and separatists seeking an independent state called “Ambazonia” has persisted since 2017. Schools, educators, and civil servants have frequently been caught in the crosshairs, turning what should be a routine return to the classroom into a high-risk endeavor. Security operations have been initiated to respond to the incident and locate the missing teachers.