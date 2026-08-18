Cameroon Celebrates: The Indomitable Lionesses Return Home as African Champions

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroon is celebrating a historic triumph.

After defeating Malawi 3–0 to win the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Indomitable Lionesses returned home as champions — and to a hero’s welcome. The victory marks Cameroon’s first Women’s AFCON title, turning years of near-misses into a landmark moment for the country’s women’s game.

When the team arrived back in Cameroon on August 17, thousands of supporters took to the streets of Yaoundé to celebrate the players and the trophy they had brought home. The scenes captured the scale of the achievement: flags flying, crowds cheering and a nation sharing in the Lionesses’ success.

Watch the videos below as Cameroon celebrates its new African champions — the Indomitable Lionesses.