Enugu Air Launches Direct Flights Between Nigeria and Douala

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Travel between Cameroon and southeastern Nigeria has received a boost with the launch of a new direct air service connecting Douala and Enugu.

Enugu Air operated its first international flight on the route on September 23, 2026, marking the airline’s expansion beyond Nigeria and establishing a new direct connection with Cameroon’s economic capital.

A New Regional Connection

The new service links Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu with Douala, one of Central Africa’s most important commercial hubs.

For travelers and businesses in Cameroon, the route could provide a more convenient connection to southeastern Nigeria, an area with significant commercial, cultural, and family ties across the region.

Aero Alliance Limited, which manages the Enugu airport, said the new service could help strengthen regional connectivity while supporting trade, tourism, and investment between the two countries.

Potential Benefits for Cameroon and Nigeria

Direct air links between African cities remain important for reducing travel times and making movement within the continent easier. The Enugu–Douala route may particularly benefit business travelers, traders, tourists and families who previously had to rely on less direct travel options.

The launch also represents an important milestone for Enugu Air, as the Douala service is the airline’s first international route.

For Cameroon, the arrival of another regional connection through Douala adds another option for passengers traveling between Central and West Africa.