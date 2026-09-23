Nigerian Cleric Wanted in Cameroon After Mummified Body Found at Church Property

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroonian authorities have launched a widespread manhunt for Kedi Samuel Kenechukwu, a Nigerian cleric operating in Yaoundé, following a disturbing discovery at his church premises. Kenechukwu, also known as Ekedi Samuel and the founder of the Mercy of God Ministry, is currently on the run and facing serious allegations, including human trafficking, unlawful detention, and kidnapping.

Gruesome Discovery in Nkoabang

On September 19, 2026, officers from the Nkoabang Special Police Station uncovered a mummified body buried beneath a concrete slab at a property tied to Kenechukwu’s ministry. The remains were found inside a white-and-gold coffin buried approximately 1.5 meters underground. The deceased, dressed in traditional blue attire with gold embroidery, is believed to be a woman, though her identity and the exact cause of death remain under active investigation. Security teams have secured the area and are examining the site for any further evidence.

Previous Rescues and Ministry Links

This grim find follows earlier police raids on properties connected to the Mercy of God Ministry. Just weeks prior, on September 6, authorities searched a site in the Ngousso neighborhood of Yaoundé, where they reportedly rescued 20 people—including 10 women, 8 men, and two young children—who had been confined in a basement. A subsequent search on September 9 at the Nkoabang property revealed stockpiled food, multiple vehicles, functioning freezers, and an unexplained two-meter-deep pit.

Manhunt and Interpol Involvement

Kenechukwu, who has been running church operations in Cameroon since 2018, remains at large. In response to his disappearance, Cameroonian officials have alerted border security agencies and brought Interpol into the search efforts to locate him. The gravity of the case has drawn significant regional attention. Cameroonian police are continuing their investigation into the broader activities of the ministry.