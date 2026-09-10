Mile High Ambition: Denver Summit FC Signs Cameroonian Phenom Naomi Eto from PSG

CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Denver Summit FC has pulled off a major international coup, signing 21-year-old Cameroonian forward Naomi Eto on a permanent transfer from French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain. The electric attacker arrives on a two-year contract through the 2027 season, with a club option to extend for an additional year.
Eto heads to Colorado on the heels of a historic summer on the international stage. Serving as a linchpin for Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses, she powered her country to their maiden continental crown at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. She put on a masterclass in the final against Malawi, logging both a goal and an assist to seal the title.
From Youth Standout to European Experience
Eto’s ascent through the ranks has been rapid:
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Breakout on the World Stage: Developed at Cameroon’s Amazones FAP, she first captured global headlines at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, netting four goals and displaying rare directness in the final third.
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The PSG Transfer: Her lethal finishing drew immediate interest from European heavyweights, leading to a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2025.
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Serie A Development: To gain regular top-flight minutes, she spent a productive loan spell in Italy with US Sassuolo, scoring three goals across 21 appearances while adjusting to physical, tactically demanding defensive schemes.
What Eto Brings to Denver
By securing Eto, Summit FC adds a direct, clinical goal threat capable of stretching backlines and creating out of nothing. She becomes the third Cameroonian international in the league alongside Monique Ngock and Maëva Nyadjou. For Denver supporters, her elite pace, creative instincts, and recent championship pedigree give Summit FC a premier focal point as they assemble a championship-caliber frontline.