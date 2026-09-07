Cameroon Unveils 26-Man Squad for AFCON 2027 Qualifiers and Ivory Coast Clash

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroon national team head coach David Pagou has officially announced his 26-man roster for the September and October 2026 international window. The Indomitable Lions face a demanding triple-header: kicking off their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying campaign against the Comoros on September 24 and Congo on September 29, followed by a heavyweight friendly against Ivory Coast on October 3.

The selection highlights a deliberate blend of established European club experience and emerging young talent, headlined by Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo.

The 26-Man Roster by Position

Goalkeepers

Simon Brady Ngapandouetnbu (Montpellier HSC, France)

Blondy Rudolph Nna Noukeu (US Boulogne, France)

Emile Merlin Lako Wendeu (Marumo Gallants FC, South Africa)

Defenders

Darlin Yongwa (Norwich City, England)

Mahamadou Nagida (Stade Rennais, France)

Junior Samuel Kotto (Stade de Reims, France)

Emmanuel Moungam a Ngon (Landskrona BoIS, Sweden)

Jackson Tchatchoua (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England)

Stéphane Paul Keller (SK Beveren, Belgium)

Che Malone Fondoh Junior (UMS Alger, Algeria)

Kevin Keben (Watford FC, England)

Duplex Tchamba Bangou (Clube do Remo, Brazil)

Lilian Paul René Njoh (Servette FC, Switzerland)

Junior Baptiste Tchamadeu (Stoke City, England)

Midfielders

Saidou Alioum Moubarak (FK Jablonec, Czech Republic)

Arthur Avom (FC Lorient, France)

Ryan Gloire Fosso Donfack (Standard de Liège, Belgium)

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United, England)

Mael Fernandez Monyebe (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia)

Danny Namaso (AJ Auxerre, France)

Harouna Djibirin (Angers SCO, France)

David Roy Nyengue (ES Zarzis, Tunisia)

Forwards

Karl Edouard Blaise Etta Eyong (UD Levante, Spain)

Dorinel Angel Yondjo (LOSC Lille, France)

Bil Dornol Nsongo Tonfack (Deportivo La Coruña, Spain)

Christian Michel Kofane (Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Germany)

Key Squad Takeaways